SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a Wake County hospital after he was injured while trying to jump-start a truck Saturday afternoon in Selma, police said.

The incident was reported at about 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Food Lion at 1433 S. Pollock St. in Selma, police said.

The man was injured when he was under the hood of a black Ford pickup truck, according to police.

The man’s wife was in the cab of the truck and thought that the truck was in park at the time, police said. She hit the gas and the truck moved forward, trapping her husband under the truck.

Selma fire crews were called to help free the man. Johnston County EMS responded and took the man to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment. The man’s condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.