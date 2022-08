FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is facing more than three dozen felony charges, including kidnapping, rape and numerous sex crimes.

Fayetteville police arrested Sean Westley Mills, 33, on Monday.

He’s facing 39 counts overall, but authorities haven’t released any details about the alleged crimes.

Westley was given a $387,500 secured bond and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.