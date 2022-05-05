BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck crashed into a front-end loader in a work zone on a bridge in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on the U.S. 321 South bridge over Lake Hickory.

The left lane of the roadway was closed for bridge repair work, officials said.

A Chevrolet Silverado traveling south reportedly entered the lane closure and began passing vehicles in the open lane.

The pickup truck collided with a large front-end loader that was within the closure, authorities said.

The driver of the truck, 64-year-old Danny Peacock, died from his injuries on scene.

The operator of the construction vehicle was not injured. Highway patrol said the initial investigation indicated that speed and reckless driving were contributing factors in the crash.