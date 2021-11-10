North Carolina man out of jail on bond after crashing car linked to 14 armed robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old is facing charges after being arrested in a stolen vehicle that police said was used in multiple armed robberies in Raleigh, according to an arrest warrant.

Jaronte Turner (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Jaronte Dayshawn Turner, of Raleigh, is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of stolen goods/property.

According to records, Turner was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 2800-block of Tryon Road by Raleigh police. At the time of his arrest, he had a stolen black 9mm Taurus G3c handgun and a stolen 2021 Honda Civic.

Turner is not at this time charged in connection with 14 armed robberies that occurred across the city since Saturday – seven of which happened in a 12-hour span on Monday – but he was arrested in the vehicle that police said was used in connection with those robberies.

The black Honda Civic linked to the robberies was spotted on Spice Ridge Lane by a Raleigh police officer about 4 p.m. When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver refused and a chase began, police said. The chase ended in a crash in the woods at an apartment complex near the intersection of Trailwood Drive and Tryon Road. Turner was in the vehicle.

Police said one of the two men in the vehicle tried to flee but he was unsuccessful, and both occupants were arrested at the scene.

Raleigh police said the vehicle was connected to 14 robberies since Saturday. Police said the suspects displayed a weapon during the course of the crimes that occurred mainly in southwestern and southeastern Raleigh. They included:

Robbery reported at 12:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carolina Pines Avenue

Robbery reported at 1:34 p.m. in the 1300 block of Carolina Pines Avenue

Robbery reported at 5:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Southgate Drive

Robbery reported at 7:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Burgess Court

Robbery reported at 7:27 p.m. in the 300 block of Oak Run Drive

Robbery reported at 8:44 p.m. in the 500 block of Schenley Drive

Robbery reported at 11:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of New Hope Church Road

One man said he was the victim in one of the midday robberies Monday along Carolina Pines Avenue. he said the suspects approached him with guns and demands.

“Give me your wallet, give me your wallet,” he recalled them saying. “I just threw my hands up.”

The mansaid he was not going to give the men his wallet. He said they only made off with his headphones, before speeding off in a car he took note of.

“A black four-door Honda,” he said.

Police have not released information on the second person arrested following the chase and crash, and they have not said if Turner was involved in any of the robberies. CBS 17 has reached out for more information, but we have not heard back from Raleigh police.

Turner was brought to the Wake County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond Tuesday afternoon. He has since been released, records show.