DURHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anthony Gale of Durham needed some snacks night while binge-watching “Stranger Things” so he hit pause, picked up a Cash 5 ticket along with his food and won a $160,543 jackpot in the process, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Gale’s good luck started as he tidied up his house while binge-watching the final episodes of Season 4. He needed some snacks to munch on, so he drove over to Beaver Pond Family Fare on Roxboro Road in Durham where he also picked up a $1 Quick Pick ticket.

The next day, Gale checked his numbers on the lottery website to see if he had won anything. What he discovered made him keep refreshing the page.

“I kept checking it to make sure I was reading it right and not imagining it,” he said. “It feels good! The win came at a very good time.”

Gale, a graphic artist, arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $114,002.

He said he will“breathe easier” knowing he can use his prize to pay off some medical bills.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online play, either through the lottery’s website or with the North Carolina Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Thursday’s jackpot is $177,000.