BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the stabbing death of his wife that was seen by her three children, officials said.

Tiara Laquan Dzikowski, 34, was killed at her Pine Street home in Battleboro in December 2020, according to a Nash County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Alexander Dayton Dzikowski, who deputies initially called her live-in boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder.

Dzikowski was killed in front of her three children aged between 5 and 12, deputies said.

A plea agreement was reached in the case “to keep the children who witnessed the horrific tragedy from having to relive the emotional and traumatic event,” the news release said.

The children later ran next door and told a neighbor to call 911 and said their mom was stabbed.

Superior Court Judge Sumner accepted the plea agreement Tuesday in which Dzikowski pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Sumner sentenced Alexander Dzikowski to between 26 and 31 years in prison.

The family lived at the home for about a month before the incident.