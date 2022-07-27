FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to threatening a federal judge while serving a prison sentence in South Carolina, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Stanley J. Kowalewski, 50, pleaded guilty to mailing threatening communications to a U.S. District Court judge, according to the release. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison, which can be ordered served consecutive to his current sentence.

Kowalewski will be sentenced after a judge reviews a sentencing report, according to the release. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000.

Kowalewski was sentenced to 17 years in prison for 22 charges relating to fraud. While serving the sentence, he sent a letter to the judge that threatened “to cause the women close to the judge to disappear if the judge did not grant all pending compassionate release motions, or motions for a reduction in sentence and release from prison, by a certain date,” according to the release.

The letter said:

“Judge [Redacted],

You have failed to do the right things. Now you make us do this. You will grant ALL pending motions in your court for compassionate release by July 2nd, 2021 at 3:00 PM or earlier. They are all to be reduced to time served with NO supervised release. They will be immediately release from prison and no delays. If not, then we will begin to disappear the women closest to you. We know where they live, work or go to school. If you try to alert the authorities, we will know and your loved ones will disappear. Do your job and everyone will be happy and you’ll never here from us again.

A.C.B.”

According to the release, someone visited Kowalewski in prison a day before the threat was mailed and was given two envelopes with one inside of the other. Kowalewski told the person to “handle the interior envelope with gloves, to not get fingerprints on the envelope, to not ask questions, and to place it in the mail.”

Kowalewski was caught on a recorded prison phone call telling the person to quickly mail the letter. Investigators said there were no other inmates at that prison who were sentenced by the judge the threat was made against, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Federal Bureau of Prisons, the United States Postal Inspection Service and agencies in the Northern District of Georgia, according to the release.