BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Boone, North Carolina, man accused of pouring gasoline on church steps over the Easter holiday weekend has been arrested, police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gasoline being dumped on steps and the rear entrance of St. Elizabeth’s Church on Pilgrims Way in Boone about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video caught a suspect and a search ensued. Detectives were able to identify 44-year-old Boone resident Thomas Peluso as the suspect through a tip to the police department, officers said.

Officers said they arrested Peluso, who now faces charges that include one felony count of aiding in the burning of a religious building.

He was given a $50,000 secured bond and was being held in the Watauga County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.