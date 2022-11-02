STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man with a criminal history is facing charges after entering a family’s home with a machete and pulling out a knife, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Delgado, 51, was arrested shortly after Friday’s incident at the home on Big Forest Drive, deputies said. He is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, robbery, and assault.

An initial investigation revealed that a man who was known to people in the home entered the home with a machete, assaulted a man and then pulled out a knife and demanded that everyone sit on the floor, records showed. Items from the home were stolen and the suspect fled.

Delgado has a criminal history that includes resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated He was given a $400,000 secured bond.