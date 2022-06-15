ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nick Deal received a kidney donation from his wife in February, only to lose it in a car accident on his way home from the hospital.

Months later, on June 8, he got another chance at life.

“I was watching the news one night, and I saw where this one guy had an accident coming home from the hospital after having a kidney transplant,” Lisa Sigmon said. “And then I heard ‘Nick Deal,’ and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I know him.’”

Sigmon is Deal’s former landlord. She brought his story to her Sunday School class, asking them to pray for him. Sheila Johnson was in that class.

“There are so many moving pieces to this, and it was just a miracle from God,” Johnson said.

Sigmon’s prayer request for Deal stuck with Johnson for months… until the unspeakable happened to her friend, Tamara Norman.

Norman’s 31-year-old son Brendan Volz overdosed on May 31. He suffered a major stroke in the hospital that eventually left him brain-dead. Norman immediately knew organ donation was a way she could make light out of her immeasurable darkness.

“When they told me that his heart was very strong – kidney, liver, everything – I knew that’s what he would have wanted,” she said.

The ladies moved back down the chain. Norman asked Johnson to call Sigmon, who then called the Deals. After paperwork, blood tests, and many more phone calls, they quickly learned that Volz was Deal’s perfect match.

“To hear the news that he was a match, my son was a match for Nick, all I wanted to do was be by his side,” Norman said. “Even though I knew he wasn’t there anymore, that it was just his shell, I wanted to get to him and tell him that he’s saving a life.”

Norman met the Deals in person for the first time.

“I didn’t know you before this, but I’ve been waiting to give you a big hug,” Deal said to Norman through tears.

Before the transplant, Deal wasn’t just a man without a kidney. He was without hope.

“I was just ready to die,” he said. “Boom. Out of the blue, I get a kidney. My hero, Brendan.”

With a new lease on life and a new hero to thank, Deal’s surgery gave meaning to Volz’s family: out of death can come life.

“It gives you comfort,” Norman said.