RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has resigned from his role with an animal adoption rescue in Wake County after he was accused of poisoning his neighbor’s dogs, according to the organization.

Saturday night, animal shelter Saving Grace NC posted a statement regarding the arrest of James Goldston.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s office, he and his wife Agnes Goldston were accused of poisoning three of their neighbor’s dogs. They were each charged with three felony counts of cruelty to animals and one count of communicating threats.

In their statement, Saving Grace said Goldston did not have any direct interaction with the rescue’s dogs.

However, it went on to say that he voluntarily resigned to avoid any distraction from the work of the organization.

The statement did not mention Goldston’s wife, Agnes.

Saving Grace’s full statement was as follows: