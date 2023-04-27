ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An Asheville man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for selling methamphetamine pill over the dark web, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

John Paul Roberts, 40, was sentenced to 151 months and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two drug charges.

Roberts and another person obtained meth over the dark web, mixed it with other ingredients, and then pressed it into pills to sell as Adderall, investigators said. They sold thousands of pills and mailed them to people in 19 states while also selling them to local drug traffickers.

The combined street value of the drugs was more than $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Roberts pleaded guilty in December.