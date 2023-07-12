RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly five years after four people died in a wreck on Interstate 40 in Johnston County, a judge the driver has been sentenced.

William Van O’Neal, 61, of Garner, was driving a flatbed truck eastbound on I-40 near mile marker 319 on Aug. 29, 2018, when he failed to stop for a traffic backup and plowed into several vehicles, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Superior Court Judge Dawn Layton sentenced O’Neal to six consecutive suspended sentences and he was placed on supervised probation for three years. He is barred from operating a motor vehicle as a condition of his probation.

The highway patrol said troopers were investigating a separate crash in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 323, which caused backups, and that O’Neal’s truck slammed into vehicles – causing a chain-reaction crash.

Four people died in that crash, and several others were seriously hurt. The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office identified those killed as Michael Peters of Youngsville, McRoy and Josephine Skipper of Georgetown, South Carolina, and Sherry Allen of Four Oaks.

Ten cars were involved in the crash with two of the vehicles catching on fire. The district attorney’s office said an investigation by highway patrol troopers found that while O’Neal was not impaired or speeding at the time of the crash, his failure to reduce speed to avoid the collision resulted in the deaths and injuries. Investigators said they found no mechanical defects with his vehicle.

O’Neal was indicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. He also faced two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for injuries sustained by two other victims. Just before his trial was scheduled to start, he pleaded guilty to all six felony charges.

Family members of the victims gave their impact statements to Layton, recounting learning about crash, how the loss of loved ones has affected their lives and their individual struggles to figure out why O’Neal caused the crash.

One of the surviving victims of the crash, Rosemary Peters, described feeling the intense impact of their vehicle being struck. She said her husband, Michael Peters, turned the steering wheel at the last moment to take the brunt of the force.

The district attorney’s office said another survivor, John Watkins, Sr. told the judge how thankful he was to survive the crash, but his day-to-day life will never be the same.