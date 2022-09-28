FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County, North Carolina man will spend the next 25 to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, according to a statement released by District Attorney James O’Neill on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, a Forsyth County jury found Felix Ramos Arellano, 46, guilty of statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Evidence showed that on July 9, 2019, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from Child Protective Services who were already on the scene.

Upon arriving, deputies learned that a 10-year-old girl had been raped and sexually assaulted multiple times by Arellano from June 2019 to July 2019.

Evidence showed that Arellano began grooming the victim in early 2019. The victim reported that Arellano would start by playing a tickle game with her, which would then progress to him touching and sexually assaulting her.

These crimes would happen while the victim’s mother was at work when the victim and her siblings were left in the care of Arellano. The defendant threatened the victim by saying he would hurt her mother and stop her from seeing her siblings again if she told anyone about the abuse.

The victim’s mother noticed irregularities and reported the abuse. Arellano was interviewed on the scene by Child Protective Services workers and deputies where he confessed to sexually abusing the 10-year-old on at least two occasions.

On Thursday, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on all charges along with an aggravating factor that the defendant took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offenses.

On Friday, the Honorable Tanya Wallace, of Richmond County, sentenced the defendant to an active term of imprisonment of 304 months to 425 months, totaling 25 to 35 years, in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.