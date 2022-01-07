North Carolina man sought in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man who was involved in the death of his girlfriend’s toddler following an incident on New Year’s Eve, Fayetteville officials said Friday.

The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 31 as an unresponsive child along the 2100 block of Malloy Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The injured 2-year-old boy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but later died, officials said.

When the toddler was injured, he was in the custody of his mother’s boyfriend, Keshawn Ayers, the news release said.

An autopsy later ruled the toddler’s death a homicide, the news release said.

Warrants were issued for Ayers, 26, of Malloy Street, according to the news release.

“Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance locating Ayers,” officials said. Ayers is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse, police said.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police said anyone with information about the location of Ayers is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).