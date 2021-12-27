North Carolina man still on the run after deadly shooting, abduction of 3 children

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is still being sought by authorities after a deadly Christmas Day shooting that prompted an Amber Alert after he allegedly fled with his three children.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road near Pinetops, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. The slain man’s girlfriend, the children’s mother, saw the shooting take place and told deputies who shot the man and why, the news release said.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Orlando Quantrel McNair, 34, who fled with the children, the news release said. The three boys, ages 14, 11, and 9, were found safe later Sunday, deputies said.

However, McNair, who is the father of the children, is still being sought in connection with the deadly shooting, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-641-7911.