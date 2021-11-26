North Carolina man survives being blown from home during explosion

NEWPORT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man says an explosion blew him from his home before it was destroyed by fire.

WCTI-TV reports Deputy Chief Courtney Wade with the Morehead City Fire Department says crews responded to the call about a possible explosion around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Benny Weeks says he was the only person home and had just finished his Thanksgiving dinner when the blast occurred.

The laundry room smoke detector went off and when Weeks went to wave a towel at it, he says there was a big explosion. Weeks says he was blown out the back door and the house burnt down.

Officials with Carteret County and Morehead City are investigating the cause of the explosion.