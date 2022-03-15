GARNER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Tuesday for stealing more than $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans under the federal CARES Act.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Tristan Bishop Pan, 40, of Garner, submitted numerous fraudulent PPP loan applications to banks on behalf of entities named Pan Insurance Agency, White Walker, Khalessi, and The Night’s Watch. The last three names were references to the popular HBO series ‘Game of Thrones.’

In the applications, Pan made false statements about the companies’ employees and payroll expenses and provided falsified tax filings. Court documents show that Pan submitted at least 14 PPP loan applications seeking over $6.1 million and received more than $1.7 million in benefits.

He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2021.