North Carolina man wanted for triple homicide

CLARKTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies are looking for a man wanted on three counts of murder after they say he entered a Bladen County home and shot several people there.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on Tina Lane in Clarkton.

When deputies and EMS responded, authorities say they found three people who had been shot and killed and that a fourth person survived.

The victims who died were identified by authorities as Catrice Murchison, 30, Ronnie Kelly, 27 and Guy Barden Jr., 60. All were believed to have lived in the home.

Taurean Reshaul Johnson, 36, of Clarkton was identified as the suspect, Bladen deputies say. He has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) has been issued to southeastern states for his arrest.

