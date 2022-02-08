North Carolina man wanted in November fire that killed 8-year-old boy

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A warrant has been issued for a Lenoir County, North Carolina, man who deputies said was responsible for a fire that killed an 8-year-old boy in November.

William Jeremiah Howell is wanted for involuntary manslaughter in the boy’s death in the fire that happened on Nov. 21 at 1879 Water Chestnut Drive in Kinston. Investigators said Howell was intoxicated at home and had turned on a burner on a stove to fix some food in the kitchen.

The burner was left unattended and resulted in the fire that killed the boy, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Two other children escaped the fire.

“Numerous firefighters, paramedics, fire investigators, law enforcement officers, family and others have felt deep hurt for the loss of such a young person,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “These tragic cases are never easy, but the detectives and others involved in the investigation have pushed through, to find evidence of negligence and have obtained a warrant for this suspect.”

If you know the location of Howell, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 252-559-6118 or Kinston Lenoir County Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.