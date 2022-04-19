DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man, whose body washed ashore on the beaches of the Outer Banks in November, had his death officially ruled as hypothermia and water immersion, an autopsy revealed Monday.

Gregory L. Miller, 65, washed up on the north end of Cape Lookout National Seashore on the morning of Nov. 8, according to an announcement from authorities.

Park rangers and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said they started an investigation into his death after Miller washed up on shore after vanishing from the Great Island Cabin Camp, which is only reachable by boat.

The autopsy revealed pulmonary edema, known as excessive fluid in the lungs, and the absence of routine prescription medication that Miller was taking. It also identified edematous changes to the brain, or the abnormal swelling of fluid or organs.

The autopsy does not suspect foul play.