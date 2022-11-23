HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yoni Davila, of East Flat Rock, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Davila bought his ticket from the Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville.

When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $852,126.