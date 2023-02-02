CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A middle school basketball coach in Burke County is facing charges after controversy over officiating turned violent during a game, according to the sheriff’s department.

Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old assistant coach at East Burke Middle School, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault and battery after the Jan 26 incident. He was given a $1,000 secured bond

Patrick Kelly (Courtesy: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the incident happened after a ‘minor disagreement’ during a game against Table Rock Middle School.

After the call, officials said Kelly quickly stood up from the bench and charged toward the head coach of Table Rock. He also allegedly pushed an assistant coach and juvenile who tried to stop him from getting to the head coach.

A school resource officer escorted Kelly out of the gym after the incident. He was detained and then released after the other parties involved said they didn’t want to press charges.

However, after consultation with the district attorney’s office, warrants for his arrest were issued on Friday and he was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.