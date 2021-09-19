North Carolina mom of 4 dies of COVID a week after firefighter husband’s death

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Huntersville mother of four has tragically died after a battle with COVID-19, just one week after her firefighter husband succumbed to similar virus complications, according to the Huntersville Fire Department and a post on Caring Bridge by family members.

Jeff Hager, 46, a 24-year veteran of the Charlotte Fire Department, died Sept. 10. He and his wife, Amee, were diagnosed with COVID on Aug. 23 and were hospitalized on Aug. 28, the fire department said. Amee’s family posted over the weekend that she had also lost her battle with the virus.

“Our hearts are shattered and there are no words to explain the pain and grief we are feeling. I only pray that we can find the right words to tell Amee and Jeff’s precious children that now, both their parents are gone,” part of the post read. “If you are not vaccinated…..please go and get it. You cannot be replaced! Don’t leave your families behind to deal with this kind of pain and grief!”

Jeff Hager joined the Charlotte FD in March 1997 and had been with the Huntersville department since 2013. He served until his death.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at the Grace Covenant Church in Huntersville. Multiple fire departments across the area are expected to be involved with the procession to and from the church and cemetery.