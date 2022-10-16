CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a wreck that closed U.S. 1 southbound for more than two hours Saturday afternoon in Cary, officials said.

The wreck was reported at about 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 southbound near mile marker 97 between Tryon Road/U.S. 64 and Ten Ten Road.

U.S. 1 South was closed just south of the U.S. 64/Tryon Road exit until 6:35 p.m.

The wreck happened when a car was hauling a trailer of kayaks, according to Cary spokeswoman Carolyn Roman. A motorcyclist was traveling behind the trailer along U.S. 1 south.

Some of the kayaks came loose from the trailer and fell into the road, Roman said. The motorcyclist swerved to avoid the kayaks, but crashed into a guardrail and died, she said.

An NCDOT traffic camera showed that all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange were closed. Several emergency vehicles, including two fire engines, were at the scene near exit 98B.

NCDOT image

Traffic from U.S. 1 was diverted onto U.S. 64. Southbound traffic is backed up to Cary Parkway and northbound traffic was moving very slowly in the area.

There were no other injuries in the crash.