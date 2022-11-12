RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood watch is in effect in the North Carolina mountains as up to 7 inches of rain are forecast from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, flood warnings were posted for several areas in the mountains, including Ashe, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties, the weather service said.

Among more than a dozen roads were closed due to flooding.

Areas of Polk and Henderson counties had between three and four inches of rain by 4 p.m. Friday — with more expected.

NC 914 closed near Broadstone Rd in Watauga County. NCDOT photo

Greene Road off Linville Falls Highway in Avery County. NCDOT photo

Guy Ford Road flooded in Watauga County. NCDOT photo

National Weather Service map of rain by 4 p.m. Friday

N.C. 194 near Broadstone Road in Watauga County was flooded, along with Guy Ford Road near U.S. 321 in Watauga County, the NCDOT reported along with photos of roads washed out by the rain.

“We have reports of streams flooding and closing roadways from Polk County north toward Avery County in North Carolina,” the weather service said.

Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville was underway.

Floodwaters are impacting Corpening Bridge Road, Playmore Beach Road, Old Johns River Road, Johns River Road and Johns River Loop.

Numerous roads and low water crossings are closed in the areas of Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain, Todd, Deep Gap, Sugar Grove and Foscoe, the weather service reported.

Significant flooding is occurring along the Watauga River in the communities of Valle Crucis and Sugar Grove, with water covering roads and surrounding nearby homes.