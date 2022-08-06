CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman interviewing for a nanny position was arrested Friday after being accused of stealing items from a home, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering and larceny.

Police said Seltzer interviewed for a nanny position on Tuesday and that after the interview, she returned to the home and took several objects, including prescription drugs and other items that the victim said held sentimental value.

The CMPD has arrested a suspect who stole items from a victim’s home after interviewing for a nanny position. She is facing charges in several other similar cases. Sarah Catherine Seltzer (DOB 01/24/1989) is facing numerous charges. (1/4) #cmpd #clt #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 5, 2022

Seltzer worked as a childcare provider for families in at least two other reported cases, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.