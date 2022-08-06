CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman interviewing for a nanny position was arrested Friday after being accused of stealing items from a home, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering and larceny.
Police said Seltzer interviewed for a nanny position on Tuesday and that after the interview, she returned to the home and took several objects, including prescription drugs and other items that the victim said held sentimental value.
Seltzer worked as a childcare provider for families in at least two other reported cases, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.