BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro nurse wanted for allegedly stealing 600 vials of a controlled substance from a hospice facility was arrested on Monday, according to Burlington police.

Burlington police were contacted in late August by Authoracare, Hospice of Alamance, after vials of medication were found missing from their facility.

Lindsay Story, 39, of Greensboro, was identified as a suspect after Authoracare conducted an internal audit. Story is believed to have stolen more than 600 vials of hydromorphone over a five-month period from April to August, police said. Hydromorphone is more commonly known as Dilaudid.

“Hydromorphone is a potent schedule II opioid analgesic drug. Hydromorphone abuse has been a continuing problem in the United States. It is marketed as injectable ampules, multiple dose vials, tablets and suppositories. Hydromorphone is indicated for relief of moderate-to-severe pain,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Hydromorphone, similar to other schedule II opioids, has a high abuse and dependence potential and produces tolerance.”

Story allegedly used her access to the employer’s computers to falsify the medication distribution process, allowing her to take more vials out than what was needed for patients.

Police say there is no evidence of tampering with any patients’ medications.

Story turned herself in to the Alamance County Magistrate’s Office and was given a $100,000 secured bond.