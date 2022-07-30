RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke Health nurse was assaulted by a patient Thursday morning, according to officials.

Raleigh police said the patient, Stanley Louross Scarboro, 41, was receiving care at Duke Raleigh Hospital when he punched a female nurse, knocking her unconscious. The nurse suffered a broken nose and broken eye socket, police told WNCN.

Stanley Louross Scarboro (Raleigh police)

Police said that one hospital security personnel was also injured, sustaining a broken finger after stepping in to help.

“An individual receiving care at Duke Raleigh Hospital was arrested for physically assaulting a member of our healthcare team. The individual is in the custody of the Raleigh Police Department and faces criminal charges,” Duke Health officials said.

Scarboro is facing two charges of assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel and one count of communicating threats.

Dr. Craig Albanese, the Executive Vice President and COO of Duke University Health System told WNCN, “This is unacceptable and it is disturbing to us. To me. To the Healthcare community at Duke and the community at large.”

He added this is not the first time there has been violence at one of their hospitals.

Albanese said there are security measures in place: including 24/7 security guards and metal detectors in the emergency department.

He told WNCN they are always evaluating their security protocols, especially as there has been an uptick of attacks on healthcare professionals across the country.

Albanese believes this is a sign of the times.

“I have a hard time disassociating it from what’s going on at large in our country. We hear about events in the airline industry, businesses, schools and restaurants,” he explained. “There’s not anything different or unique in hospitals. I think it’s linked to the growing incivility and aggressive behavior in our country.”

Thursday’s incident is under investigation and support is being provided to staff, Duke Health officials said.

Duke Health officials also shared concern over the rising incidents of violence happening nationwide in health care settings.

“We are deeply concerned about these escalating incidents of violence in health care settings nationwide, and we are making every effort to protect our patients and staff, whose safety is our highest priority,” Duke Health officials said.

According to Raleigh/Wake CCBI records, Scarboro had been charged on July 11 with assault inflicting serious injury to a detention employee and felony conspiracy. He had also gotten charges of common law robbery, habitual misdemeanor assault and injury to personal property on July 2.