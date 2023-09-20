BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro nurse is wanted for allegedly stealing 600 vials of a controlled substance from a hospice facility in Burlington, police said.

Burlington police were contacted in August by Authoracare, Hospice of Alamance, after vials of the medication were found missing from their facility. After an internal audit, Authoracare revealed that a nurse, Lindsay Story, 39, of Greensboro, had been stealing the vials.

Burlington detectives began an investigation and think that Story stole more than 600 vials of hydromorphone over a five-month period between April and August. Hydromorphone is more commonly known as Dilaudid.

“Hydromorphone is a potent schedule II opioid analgesic drug. Hydromorphone abuse has been a continuing problem in the United States. It is marketed as injectable ampules, multiple dose vials, tablets and suppositories. Hydromorphone is indicated for relief of moderate-to-severe pain,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Hydromorphone, similar to other schedule II opioids, has a high abuse and dependence potential and produces tolerance.”

Story allegedly used her access to the employer’s computers to falsify the medication distribution process, allowing her to take more vials out than what was needed for patients.

At this point in the investigation, police say there is no evidence of tampering with any patient’s medication.

Story is currently wanted for embezzlement of a controlled substance, and authorities said it is possible that there may be additional charges.