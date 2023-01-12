GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 killing in Greensboro, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

Authorities are seeking information about the person or persons responsible for the death of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons.

Investigators responded in June 2017 to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm on Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro.

At the scene, investigators found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Anyone having information about the case is asked to call Greensboro police at 336-574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.