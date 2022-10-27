RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state of North Carolina is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the murder of a man and woman in Halifax County, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Anyone who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can get up to $25,000, according to the governor’s office.

On April 6, 2021, Weldon police were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Chestnut Street to investigate a shooting. When officers got there, they found Levita Romane Webb, 41, and Dexter O’Neal Miles, 52, dead from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weldon police at 252-536-3136, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.