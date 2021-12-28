North Carolina officer accidentally shoots 15-year-old son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Deputies and emergency services were called to Haw Branch Road for a report of an accidental shooting. That’s where deputies found a 15-year-old boy being treated by EMS for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was taken to the Naval Trauma Center on Camp Lejeune and later sent to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.