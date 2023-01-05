HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Henderson County District Attorney and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate Wednesday night after authorities said a police officer shot someone who allegedly waved a gun at officers.

It happened in the 1400 block of East Andrews Avenue when Henderson police came into contact with a person who had outstanding warrants and the person allegedly brandished a weapon.

One of the officers then fired a single shot, hitting the person in the abdomen, according to police.

The person initially ran away across South Andrews Avenue but was quickly detained and given medical assistance before being taken by ambulance to an area medical center.

Authorities have not said what the person was wanted for, and no additional information was immediately available.