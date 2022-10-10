ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount police officer shot a pit bull on Sunday while it the dog was attacking two people, authorities said.

The dog also bit the officer’s thigh during the incident, which happened at about noon in the 600 block of Nelson Street, Rocky Mount police said in a news release.

The two people bitten by the dog — an 82-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman — suffered “severe” injuries and were taken to ECU Health in Greenville, police said. The injured officer was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where she was treated and later released.

“The officer discharged her duty weapon, firing twice and striking the dog,” the news release said.

The dog’s owner then took control of the dog until Rocky Mount Animal Control arrived and took the dog from the scene, the news release said.

“The investigation determined the dog was running loose when both victims who are neighbors were attacked,” the news release said.

Julie Proctor, 62, was cited for violating the Rocky Mount ordinance regarding run or running at large/restraint of animals, the news release said.

The dog was alive as of Sunday night, but police were unsure of the condition of the dog.