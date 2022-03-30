RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was injured after being involved in a vehicle collision Tuesday night, according to officials.

The wreck happened at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Capital and Westinghouse boulevards, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened as the officer, who was on duty driving a police SUV south on Capital Boulevard, was turning left onto Westinghouse Boulevard, police said.

A driver in a four-door pickup truck heading north on Capital Boulevard hit the police SUV, according to police.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police on Wednesday morning confirmed that the officer was treated at the hospital and released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. The truck driver also did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

An investigation of the wreck is underway and charges could be forthcoming.