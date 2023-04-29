FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer and his wife were found dead in their home Friday evening, Police Chief Kemberle Braden said during a late Friday news conference.

Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres, were found dead around 7 p.m. after he did not show up to work around 6 p.m., police said. Both had been shot.

Police said they did a wellness check at the couple’s home in the 1300 block Vandenberg Drive of the River Glen neighborhood after he failed to report to work.

Part of the road has been cordoned off by yellow crime tape and officers could be seen Friday night.

The SBI has taken over the investigation because one of the victims is an active police officer, Chief Braden said.