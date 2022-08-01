A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man will spent 62 to 90 years behind bars for a sexual assault officials said happened in 2020 four days after he was released from prison.

On Thursday, a Forsyth County jury found 44-year-old Preston Randolph Holmes guilty of:

statutory rape of a child by an adult

statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult

indecent liberties with a child

Holmes was released from prison on Aug. 31, 2020. A few days later, he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination

by a trained sexual assault nurse examiner.

Evidence was collected that was submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab.

After a medical exam, there was physical evidence left behind by the assailant on the child. A DNA profile was obtained from swabs taken from the biological evidence taken from the victim.

The DNA profile matched the defendant.