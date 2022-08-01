FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man will spent 62 to 90 years behind bars for a sexual assault officials said happened in 2020 four days after he was released from prison.
On Thursday, a Forsyth County jury found 44-year-old Preston Randolph Holmes guilty of:
- statutory rape of a child by an adult
- statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult
- indecent liberties with a child
Holmes was released from prison on Aug. 31, 2020. A few days later, he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.
The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination
by a trained sexual assault nurse examiner.
Evidence was collected that was submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab.
After a medical exam, there was physical evidence left behind by the assailant on the child. A DNA profile was obtained from swabs taken from the biological evidence taken from the victim.
The DNA profile matched the defendant.