North Carolina officials warning Dorian victims of scams

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina officials have a warning for homeowners recovering for Hurricane Dorian.

North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says people need to be careful with public adjusters offering to help with insurance claims.

“Unfortunately there are unscrupulous fraud artists out there who prey on victims following natural disasters,” Commissioner Causey said in a press release.

Public adjusters are hired by whoever is filing the insurance to claim to help with filing, negotiation and settlement.

Commissioner Causey says anyone who plans to use one needs to follow these precautions to avoid getting scammed:

Ask to see the adjuster’s state-issued license and verify it is valid

Ensure the adjuster is local by verifying an address

Understand the fee that will be charged when filing a claim. For North Carolina, the maximum feel an adjuster can charge for a catastrophic event is 10 percent.

Find references that can vouch for the adjuster’s legitimacy

Never pay money upfront