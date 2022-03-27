SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) -– Two people aboard a plane that crashed in Johnston County, North Carolina, on Friday are expected to fully recover, Blue Line Aviation confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The two people aboard the plane when it crashed have been identified as a commercially rated instrument instructor and an instrument-rated private pilot. They were taken to the hospital after the crash.

According to Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, both were alert and conscious after the crash.

Blue Line Aviation, which is assisting in the crash investigation, did not confirm the injuries but said one person was treated and released from the hospital while the other is in stable condition and will remain under medical care for further monitoring.