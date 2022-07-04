SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A third suspect has been arrested following last month’s “wild broad daylight shootout” in Selma, police said.

The incident began just before 1 p.m. on June 23 when two people in a car fired at people sitting on a porch at a home at the corner of Green and W. Martin Luther King streets, Selma police said in a news release.

People from the front porch then got into a car and began chasing those who fired at them, police said. There was a rolling gunbattle as the cars traveled along W. Noble Street to Buffalo Road, the news release said.

Then, at that intersection, an “innocent man driving a pickup truck” was grazed in the head by a bullet, and his truck was hit by one (of) the cars driven during the shootout, according to the news release. The victim was taken to WakeMed and treated and released.

The first car, which had been “riddled with bullets,” was found in the parking lot of a nearby business with two guns inside, police said.

Police arrested Malika Edwards, 19, of Smithfield, and Rashad Vaughn, 20, of Clayton, and charged them with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; felony discharging a weapon from an occupied vehicle; felony discharging a weapon from an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury; and felony aiding and abetting discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

Bond for each was set at $1 million.

Then, last week, police arrested Lupe Gonzales III, 20, and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle into an occupied vehicle, police said.

His bond was also set at $1 million.

Selma police said the second car involved in the shootout was found the day of the incident. Three juveniles were in that “bullet-riddled” car, and they were detained. Two other people in the car ran away from the scene.