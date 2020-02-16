RALEIGH, N.C – Raleigh Police have arrested 18-year-old James Carlos Jarquin, of Zebulon, in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Zaequan Deloatch.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, in the 5400 block of Duckling Way.
Officers arrived and found Deloatch suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Jarquin has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is in custody of the Wake County Detention Center.
- North Carolina man charged with murder after teen shot and killed
- Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested at North Carolina Target
- Candy, cheese soar to space station to satisfy crew cravings
- North Carolina police arrest and charge 18-year-old in murder of 17-year-old
- VIDEO: SUV sought after woman hit, killed while crossing street in North Carolina, police say