North Carolina police arrest and charge 18-year-old in murder of 17-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C – Raleigh Police have arrested 18-year-old James Carlos Jarquin, of Zebulon, in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Zaequan Deloatch.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, in the 5400 block of Duckling Way.

Officers arrived and found Deloatch suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Jarquin has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is in custody of the Wake County Detention Center.