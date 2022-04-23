LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) – Jamazia Tillery, a sex offender and felon, who allegedly shot and killed the mother of his child and wounded the child’s grandmother in a Littleton apartment on Tuesday, was arrested on Friday, authorities said.

He was found at a residence in Raleigh, the Littleton police department confirmed to CBS 17 Friday night. Officers were able to locate him thanks to tips to the Roanoke Police Department and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigator on the case said.

Tillery, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Montasisa Arrington, 21, and also wounding Teresa Arrington in the hip after going to an apartment in the 100 block of Little Drive early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Teresa Arrington was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, police said.

Police confirmed that Tillery’s daughter, who is approximately 2 years old, is safe and staying with other family members.

In a phone interview Friday afternoon, police said all they could confirm was that “Tillery is indeed in custody,” as the “officer working the case is not on duty at this time who could provide more information.”

Tillery was wanted for murder, assault with intent to kill, discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center on no bond.