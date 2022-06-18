GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after a 3-year-old North Carolina was hurt in a drive-by shooting on Thursday, police said. in connection with the attempted murder of a Goldsboro 3-year-old after he shot him in a drive-by on Thursday, police said.

Goldsboro police arrested Tyrik Deontre Joyner, 26, without incident after officers exercised warrants at a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 117 S and W. Ash Street.

The child was hit by gunfire about 11 a.m. Thursday morning while riding in a car with his parents on Slocumb Street in Goldsboro and taken to Wayne UNC Health Care in critical condition. The child was then transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, in stable condition, officials said.

Joyner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle with serious bodily injury and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle.

He is being held at the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office on a $2.75 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.