North Carolina police car stolen, injured officer flown to hospital after chase, crash

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive, North Carolina, police officer was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville on Saturday after crashing a vehicle while chasing a suspect who stole a police vehicle.

Police Chief Jason Hughes said officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Olive to deal with a situation. The suspect then jumped into one of the police vehicles and drove away. An officer pursued the suspect before losing control of the car they were driving and crashing.

There is no current update on the officer’s condition. The suspect is in custody.

This is an active investigation.

