ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Officers with the Asheville Police Department have charged two suspects in a shooting that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators charged Christian Tavian Drane, 24, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Investigators also charged Adrian Micheal Watts, 30, with possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the area of New Leicester Highway.