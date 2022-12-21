FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.

Police previously named Williams, 22, as a member of their 10 most wanted suspects.

Williams had active arrest warrants in Cumberland County. He was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and larceny of a firearm.

Police said he was located on Slater Avenue and was taken into custody by members of VCAT without incident.

Williams posted his $10,000 secured bond and was released from the Cumberland County Jail.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Williams will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.