WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired, injuring two adults and one teen.

A crowd of approximately 100 people was inside, partying in the venue.

Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue.

The Amer Center manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she made it back at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, she saw police lining the streets.

Investigators say a 23-year-old man was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when someone in another vehicle started shooting towards the building, hitting the man in his arm.

Surveillance video showed the aftermath of police talking to witnesses in the parking lot.

“This is the blood in front of the building. People say the guy was here beside the trash can in the front of the center,” said the owner of the Amer Center, Ali Amer.

He said he learned about the shooting after FOX8 called. He doesn’t believe the person shot was attending the party.

Amer showed FOX8 the contract that said security would be provided for an additional $20 per hour.

“We have signs that say no weapons and no drugs…we try to do our best. Each party has two to three security making sure people are safe,” he said.

A woman living in a home nearby suffered a small cut from glass broken during the shooting.

Later that morning, officers found a juvenile who was shot in the foot while standing outside of a building.

All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are hoping anyone with information will come forward to help them solve the case.

You can call the Winston-Salem Police Department with any information at 336-773-7700.