ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police began investigating Sunday morning after the “suspicious” death of a 1-year-old.

Police responded at about 9 a.m. to the 600 block of Paul Street after getting a call about a 1-year-old who was unresponsive in the bathtub.

The baby was pronounced dead after being taken to Nash UNC Health in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police said the department’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation.