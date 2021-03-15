North Carolina police investigating ‘targeted assault’ that killed 13-year-old

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Williamston police said a 13-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night in what investigators are calling a “targeted assault.”

On Sunday at around 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they located a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that a group was standing on the side of the road when a vehicle approached and opened fire on the group. Investigators then determined that the shooting was a targeted assault.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at (252) 792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 792-8800.